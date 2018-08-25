Experts bring disaster training to Collier County

For the first time the National Community Response Team Convention was held locally in Norther Collier County.

And while the disaster simulations are staged, they felt serious, but also much needed.

“It is pretty scary, like I am a little anxious a little bit even being in there even though I’m not one of the victims,” said participant Eli Bickford.

People from 27 states and three countries were wrapped up a week-long disaster training course Saturday.

“It’s total chaos in there right now,” said Heather Mazurkiewicz who works with North Collier Fire. “So the scenario that this certain members are training in is a hurricane shelter and then there was an active shooter situation that occurred in the shelter.”

Community emergency response team or CERT, teaches the average person what to do when emergency response teams are overwhelmed in real-time scenarios.

“It feels pretty good, I feel like I can definitely handle myself pretty well and maybe help others in any situation like that,” Bickford said.

Situations like lifting a car off of a person, search and rescue with drone technology and learning how to put out a fire.

Eli Bickford role-played as someone who distracted and looted people in the shelter scenario

“I just took everything that wasn’t nailed down,” he said.

Kids like Eli and adults feel more confident now. And for the first time, local emergency responders joined in on the training.

FEMA employees also joined in the training since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Southwest Florida.

“It’s a win-win for everyone involved in the scenario,” Mazurkiewicz said.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Emily Luft