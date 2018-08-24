Woman says she was victimized by nurse inside Cape Coral hospital

Three women have come forward saying their night nurse sexually assaulted them.

WINK News uncovered he has a criminal history. That raises the question: How did he get hired in the first place?

“Like a horrific nightmare more than anything,” said Brianna Hammer.

A nightmare Hammer says she relives every single day.

“I can’t sleep, I constantly think that somethings going to happen when I lay down at night,” Hammer said. “I can’t sleep in my own bed at night. I can’t be alone anymore. I refuse to go to the hospital.”

Because the hospital is where her nightmare started.

While WINK News is not showing her face, she agreed for us to use her name and tell her story.

She says former nurse Jeovanni Hechavarria sexually assaulted her while she was a patient at Cape Coral Hospital in March 2015.

“It’s not an experience that anybody wants to know or live … it’s too much,” Hammer said.

And Hammer wasn’t the only victim to speak out about this horrifying abuse inside Cape Coral Hospital. Two other victims say they were also sexually assaulted by the same nurse.

Now, Hechavarria is facing new charges after the third victim says he raped them in 2016.

Gammer says these victims could’ve been sparred the pain after she alerted authorities, but court documents shoe they didn’t believe her.

“All three of them just looked at my face like I was lying to them,” Hammer said.

Hammer says she now fears going back.

“They have that safe place sign up there for a reason and that’s not a safe place no more,” Hammer said.

Wondering how Hechavarria was hired in the first place.

Documents reveal his troubled past, showing several domestic violence cases on his record that happened before he was hired at Cape Coral Hospital.

The hospital is now catching heat in a federal lawsuit as well.

Read the statement provided by Lee Health in its entirety:

“Jeovanni Hechavarria was employed at Cape Coral Hospital starting September 6, 2014. Mr. Hechavarria had applied for and received his nursing license from the state of Florida in 2014, a process which involved a review of his background and fitness to practice. Lee Health also performs thorough pre-employment screenings and background checks on all employees in accordance with our policies and applicable federal and state laws. Hechavarria’s pre-employment screening and background check were completely clear.

An allegation of sexual assault was made against Hechavarria on July 15, 2016. He was placed on crisis leave while the matter was investigated and was subsequently terminated. There was a prior allegation made in 2015 that was promptly reported to law enforcement. The police found that no crime was committed.

The safety and well-being of our patients is our highest priority. When a criminal allegation is made, we promptly respond, report the matter to the appropriate authorities and fully cooperate with law enforcement. Law enforcement was immediately contacted and performed investigations after each alleged incident that was reported to us.”

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

