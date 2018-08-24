Rifle found in student’s car at Charlotte High School

An unloaded rifle was found in a student’s car while they were in class Friday morning at Charlotte High School.

A school resource officer and K-9 found the gun during a routine check of the parking lot after measures were put in place following the Parkland shooting.

“It’s kinda crazy — that someone would have a gun in their truck — I don’t know it’s weird,” said Cohen Lockett, Charlotte High School Freshman.

“It makes me feel a little uneasy — even if it’s not an imminent threat I’d like to know what’s going on campus,” said Terri Biggers, Charlotte High School Mother.

Students and parents at Charlotte High School were caught off guard.

“We really haven’t had a situation like this — and it’s surprising that we do,” said Michael Riley, of the Charlotte School School District.

Lt. Dylan Renz, of the Punta Gorda Police Department, said their investigation Friday will be sent to the state attorney’s office for review, who might follow up with criminal charges.

They want to highlight the SRO’s productive efforts to keep students and staff safe at Charlotte High School.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

