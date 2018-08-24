Real estate matters: red tide and property values

Published: August 24, 2018 8:25 AM EDT

Southwest Florida’s red tide problem is making national headlines, and the economic impact has been significant. Denny Grimes from Denny Grimes & Company at Keller Williams Realty joined us to talk about how it’s affected our real estate market.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media