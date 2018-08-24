Police asking public’s help finding driver who hit and killed a Naples man

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help finding an unknown driver who hit and killed a man and fled.

July 23 at 11:00 p.m. deputies responded to 11980 U.S. 41 in North Naples where a man was laying in the roadway.

The man was identified as 67-year-old Edgardo Santos.

Detectives reported that Santos appeared to be struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

Santos died from his injuries the next morning at Lee Memorial Health System Trauma Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239.252.9300, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1.800.780.TIPS (8477).