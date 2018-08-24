Photo courtesy of Immokalee Fire Control District
Oil spill closes portion of W. Main Street in Immokalee

An oil spill closed lanes of traffic on W Main Street at N 9th Street Friday morning.

Immokalee Fire Control urge drivers to avoid the area while they work to clean up the spill.

