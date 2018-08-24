Man accused of taking photos up woman’s skirt at Naples shop

A breach of privacy in public: A man is accused of taking pictures up a 58-year-old woman’s skirt at a busy shopping center.

Investigators say Cain Podolski, 21, used his cell phone to snap the photos at Saks Fifth Avenue in Naples.

“It’s a little disturbing to tell you the truth,” said shopper Tania Miller.

Miller said she is disgusted to hear a young man used his phone to take pictures up a woman’s dress while she was shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue in Naples.

“We’re not looked at as equals and human beings– a lot of times we’re just looked at as pieces of art,” Miller said.

A police report said it happened Aug. 1.

WINK News spoke to Podolski in 2016 as he described how masked men with guns stormed into his home and robbed him.

Once a crime victim himself, Podolski is accused of victimizing someone else.

“It’s a crazy world today it really is,” said Naples resident Christine Simonetti.

Simonetti said she thinks it’s unsettling Podolski felt that comfortable doing something so gross in a visible area.

“I find it disgusting–absolutely appalling,” Simonetti said.

Simmonetti said she’s always super vigilant anywhere she goes, watching everyone and everything around her.

Podolski faces a video voyeurism charge.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

