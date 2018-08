Lightning sparks flames in Charlotte County house fire

A house caught fire Friday night off State Road 31, Charlotte County Fire & EMS said.

Crews worked to extinguished the flames caused by lightning striking the metal roof around 7:40 p.m. at a home on the 40000 block of Horshoe Road.

The house suffered more than $5,000 in damage.

The Punta Gorda Fire Department and Bayshore Fire assisted in putting the fire out.

Writer: Rachel Ravina