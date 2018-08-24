Fort Myers man and owner of PG Auto Sales arrested for odometer fraud

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Auto Crimes department discovered a local dealership was selling fraudulent vehicles.

August 23, the sheriff’s office conducted a joint dealership inspection with the Department of Safety Highway Motor Vehicles at PG Auto Sales Inc. at 3036 Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

During the investigation, detectives identified 24 vehicles with altered odometers and records showed 22 of the vehicle’s odometers were altered while owned by PG Auto Sales, LCSO said.

Investigators determined that odometers were rolled back an average of 50,000 to 80,000 miles.

Investigators learned that the president and manager of the business, Miguel Preciado-Valadez, 53, used a third-party to alter the odometer readings to move inventor at a faster pace, LCSO said.

Preciado-Valadez was arrested and charged with 22 counts of odometer fraud and 24 altered vehicles were seized and towed to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office evidence facility.

LCSO says the investigation is ongoing.