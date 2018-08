FMPD contain gas leak near SR 82 and Lee Blvd

Fort Myers police and emergency vehicles are responding to a gas leak at the intersection of Lee Boulevard and SR 82.

Crews struck a gas line around 12:30 p.m., according to FMPD.

The leak was contained and roads reopened around 1:20 p.m.

Drivers are advised to be cautious in the area as crews continue to work.