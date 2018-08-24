Dunbar Tigers kick off against Charlotte Tarpons Friday

No games tonight will be bigger than the one in Punta Gorda.

The ever-speedy Dunbar Tigers kick things off against the Charlotte Tarpons in rematch of last year’s opener won by Dunbar.

The Tigers’ return enough of last year’s speed to be considered dangerous.

But Head Coach Sam Brown says speed doesn’t do much for you right now in Southwest Florida.

“Well now that it’s raining, speed don’t matter,” Brown said. “We’ve got to line up and beat the man across from you so that’s what we’re gonna try and do. It’s going to be a real physical ballgame.”

Coach Brown thinks conditions will make this game more about physicality than speed.

However Tarpon’s Head Coach Binky Waldrop still thinks both will be a factor.

“They’re good up front. They’re going to push you around. And their speed? This is a dry field. It’s not going to be a sloppy field,” Waldrop said.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

