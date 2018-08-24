Company tests new ways to get rid of algae in Cape Coral

With more dirty water from Lake Okeechobee now heading our way, it’s safe to say this toxic gunk isn’t going away by itself.

But the state just approved a new way to battle the blue-green algae with bacteria.

The Cabot canal off Southeast 26th Terrace is where the city is doing that test clean up.

The company that’s going to be doing the trial run is confident they can get this mess to go away.

A possible solution for this blue-green algae that’s been overtaking the canals of Cape Coral may be in the city’s own backyard.

“We’ve had it for weeks and weeks with nothing going on that’s improved it so I’m all about trying something,”said Cape Coral resident Barbara Kozma.

The city is partnering with Ecological Labratories — which is based in Cape Coral — for a free trial in the Cabot Canal behind Barbara and Stephen Kozma’s home.

“Let’s find some solutions,” said Stephen Kozma, Cape Coral. “This is not good.”

The bio tech company plans to use its bacteria product called microbe-lift to fight the algae.

“Why would we want to continue to see the environment around us degrade when this is exactly what we do?” asked Matthew Richter, vice president of Ecological Laboratories, Inc.

Richter says their product eats the nutrients in the water that’s feeding the algae.

The algae then dies and the product even eats the dead algae.

“This is the solution,” xx said.

He says it’s worked on fish tanks and ponds all over the world.

“It would be wonderful if one of our companies, on of our local entities help contribute to solving this problem,” said Mayor Joe Coviello.

Mayor Joe Coviello says the city is also looking at other options to try to stop the blue-green algae from getting into the canals.

“Most of the things that we’re doing have never been tried before. We’re in a test trial, but we’re working hard to find a solution,” xx said.

The fire department plans to install booms at two other canals in Southeast Cape Coral next week. The city is also looking at a bubble curtain technology that puts oxygen back in the water to get rid of the algae.

That carries a $50,000 price tag.

“I think it’s worth it to spend the money,” xx said.

Ecological Laboratories tells WINK News they are aiming for next Wednesday to start putting their product in the canal, but it will likely take a couple of weeks to see results.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

