Army Corps to increase water releases from Lake O Friday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will increase water releases from Lake Okeechobee starting Friday.

Since we are in hurricane season, the Army Corps say they want to make sure the lake levels stay low.

They will adjust the amount of water let out of the lake at a 14-day average of 2,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) from Moore Haven Lock and Dam and 1,500 cfs pulse from St. Lucie Lock and Dam.

“With continued paramount focus on Herbert Hoover Dike safety throughout 2018, we need to make increased discharges to slow the still dangerous rise in lake levels,” said Jacksonville District Commander, Col. Jason Kirk in a press release.

The lake was measured at 14.57 feet on Thursday, which the Army Corps says is above the stage when Irma struck in September, causing the water level to exceed 17 feet.

The Army Corps says their staff will continue to monitor conditions and adjust flows as necessary.

The increase in water releases comes at a frustrating time for residents along the Caloosahatchee who are seeing heavy blue-green algae return to canals just a week after Lee County cleanup funds ran out.

For more information about water releases, you can visit the Army Corps website.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Emily Luft