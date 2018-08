1 injured in Immokalee shooting

A man was shot in the leg Friday night off East Main Street, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Carsten Road.

One person was detained following the shooting, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear.

Trust WINK News for more information as details become available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina