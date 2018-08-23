Teen who suffered heart attack helping install AEDs in Lee schools

A lifesaving tool is now installed in every school in Lee County thanks to a Fort Myers teen who almost lost his life.

It’s almost been a year since 14-year-old Zachary Saska almost died of a heart attack while running with friends.

Saska is turning his new lease on life into a mission to save others in similar circumstances after his heart unexpectedly stopped and the coach of his youth running club stood by his side, giving him CPR until first responders arrived.

Responders were able to revive him with a defibrillator and at the time, gratitude was all Saska and his family could express.

“It’s never a good thing seeing someone that young, so it was tough. But just practice and training, we were ready for it.”

Now, the family wants to make sure other students have the same access to the AEDs that saved his life.

Saska’s family and Project Adam partnered up to provide the defibrillators to Lee County schools.

Project Adam is an initiative aimed at helping schools and communities establish an emergency plan in the incidence of a sudden cardiac arrest.

A donation of $150,000 covered the cost of the AEDs.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

