Photo via FDOT

Semi crash with injuries closes NB lanes of I-75 in Punta Gorda

Published: August 23, 2018 7:39 AM EDT
Updated: August 23, 2018 8:28 AM EDT

A crash on I-75 near exit 170 at Kings Highway blocked all northbound lanes of traffic Thursday morning.

A crash involving a semi truck with multiple injuries happened around 6:20 a.m. and as of 7:30 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol are still working at the scene of the crash.

Photo via FDOT

Trust WINK News to bring you more information as it becomes available.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media