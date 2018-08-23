Semi crash with injuries closes NB lanes of I-75 in Punta Gorda

A crash on I-75 near exit 170 at Kings Highway blocked all northbound lanes of traffic Thursday morning.

A crash involving a semi truck with multiple injuries happened around 6:20 a.m. and as of 7:30 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol are still working at the scene of the crash.

AVOID NB I-75 at Kings Highway (Exit 170). Crash involving semi has NB lanes closed North of Kings Highway. Use alternate routes. FHP is working the crash, there are multiple injuries. — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) August 23, 2018