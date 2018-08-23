Sears closing another 46 unprofitable stores, one in Naples

Sears Holding is shutting more unprofitable Sears and Kmart stores across the country as the struggling retailer tries to clean up its balance sheet.

The embattled 125-year-old retailer told employees at the affected stores this week that their locations would close in November, with liquidation sales to begin as soon as next week.

The stores to be shuttered includes 33 Sears and 13 Kmart stores, with several affiliated Sears Auto locations impacted.

“We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed,” Sears said on its website.

Hit by decreased foot traffic and lackluster sales online, the company has closed hundreds of stores in recent years. At last count, Sears was operating nearly 900 stores.

Sears disclosed its latest round of store closings as it considers an offer from its Eddie Lampert, its CEO and biggest shareholder, to buy its Kenmore household appliances brand for $400 million.

Shares of Sears have declined more than 85 percent during the past 12 months, and on Thursday were down 2.5 percent, giving it a market capitalization of $124.6 million.

These are the stores that are slated to close:

Kmart stores

935 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley, CA

1075 Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA

3625 East 18th Street, Antioch, CA

6310 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA

589 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, CT

301 College Square, Newark, DE

3231 Chicago Road, Steger, IL

11 South Kings HWY 61, Cape Girardeau, MO

2308 Highway 45 N, Columbus, MS

605 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY

440 NW Burnside Road, Gresham, OR

101 Great Teays Blvd, Scott Depot, WV

2150 South Douglas HWY, Gillette, WY

Sears stores

Flagstaff Mall, 4800 N US HWY 89, Flagstaff, AZ

Capitola Mall, 4015 Capitola Road, Santa Cruz, CA

2424 Highway 6 And 50, Grand Junction, CO

2266 University Square Mall, Tampa – University, FL

1625 NW 107th Avenue, Doral / Miami, FL

Coastland Ctr, 2000 9th Street N, Naples, FL

Oglethorpe Mall, 7810 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA

2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta, GA

100 Mall Blvd Ste 300, Brunswick, GA

1631 E Empire Street, Bloomington, IL

4201 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, IN

3000 Mall Road, Florence, KY

1914 Hammond Square Drive, Hammond, LA

50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, MA

Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA

1250 Jackson Xing I-94, Jackson, MI

4601 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh – Crabtree, NC

77 Rockingham Park Boulevard, Salem, NH

1500 South Willow Street, Manchester, NH

4409 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ

200 Eastview Mall, Victor, NY

578 Aviation Road, Queensbury/Glen Falls, NY

1400 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY

2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH

9505 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati – Northgate, OH

11800 SE 82nd Avenue, Happy Valley/Portland, OR

400 Memorial City Way, Houston – Memorial, TX

Post Oak Mall, College Station – Bryan, TX

7453 S Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, UT

12000 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, VA

8800 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver, WA

4720 Golf Road, Eau Claire, WI

Valley View Mall, 4200 US HWY 16, La Crosse, WI

Author: CBS News