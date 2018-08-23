Man protests SWFL water crisis by flipping American flag upside down

To protest the water quality crisis in Southwest Florida, one man is flying his flag upside down.

“It’s an S.O.S. … that’s what we need right now,” said Army veteran Nathan Lawson.

Lawson is using his camera and an American flag to send a message.

“The whole purpose of it is people are starting to lose their livelihood … charter fishermen can’t fish anymore, people are getting sick no one’s going to the beaches,” Lawson said.

The U.S. flag code says “the flag should never be displayed with the union down” unless there’s “extreme danger to life or property.”

“I figured that if it could get somebody’s attention … awesome … so that’s what I did,” Lawson said.

And he says his protest is working.

“Everyone that’s seen it after I posted it knows I’m a disabled vet, they know I wouldn’t do anything to disrespect the flag,” Lawson said.

But some people aren’t impressed.

“I think it’s disrespectful to the American flag … that’s not how it’s supposed to be flown,” said Fort Myers resident Roger Goss.

“I think I’m against it because the flag represents the military to me so I wouldn’t think … the red tide has nothing to do with the military so why flip the flag upside down?” said Fort Myers resident Paula Vegajuarez.

And they’re worried some people will get the wrong message.

“I think it will become more of a problem with seeing that and no one knowing the meaning of it than it being helpful,” Vegajuarez said.

Lawson said he plans to take more photos with the American flag in areas affected by blue-green algae and red tide.

He said since posting the photos online, he’s already received multiple messages from people saying they are going to protest with him and flip their American flag upside down.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

