Island Park homeowners fight to save their homes amid Ten Mile Canal flooding concerns

Island Park homeowners attended a meeting to find out what needs to be done to prevent flooding in their neighbohood.

The South fort myers area was among the hardist hit by flooding in 2017.

The Ten Mile Canal Community Group, a collective of homeowners from the area, presented findings from their own research.

The group hired an engineer and reviewed county engineering studies to come up with solutions they would like see implemented by the county.

MORE: Drainage system failures may have intensified record 2017 flooding

Those solutions include finishing the ten mile canal, making sure maintenance is properly conducting and finding alternative drainage sources for the canal.

The canal is Lee County’s largest drainage system and narrows significantly before it meets Old US-41 north of Alico Road.

After last summer’s floods, a county engineering study pointed out that the canal was never finished beyond this point, despite design plans from the 1970s that recommended widening it.

Assistant County Manager Dave Harner said in a statement:

“Completion of Phase 3 of the county’s flood-mitigation effort is necessary before any long-term and large-scale infrastructure improvements can happen. It could include an array of actions such as grant applications, land acquisition (if necessary), permitting, design, bid and construction. The county is currently negotiating a contract for with two engineering firms for Phase 3, which will involve opportunities for public input from community groups.”

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney

