Former probation officer drops request for new trial

A former probation officer accused of hitting a pregnant woman and shooting a man in the face was in court Thursday.

Alexander Woolbright pleaded guilty to assault less than five years ago, dropped his request for a new trail.

Woolbright previously planned to claim self-defense under the “stand your ground” law, and is serving a 10-year jail sentence.

WINK News reporter Taylor Petras spoke to members of Woolbright’s family who are still standing by him. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

