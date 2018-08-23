Flames engulf Charlotte County special needs bus; no injuries

A Charlotte County special needs school bus caught fire Thursday afternoon off Kings Highway with 14 students on board, according to a spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

No injuries were reported, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.

Smoke entered the passenger area of the bus after leaving the Charlotte Harbor Center, according to a spokesperson from the Charlotte County School District. The driver then pulled over, and got all the students off the bus with the help of an assistant.

Parents were also able to pick up their children, according to the school district.

It happened around 2:12 p.m. on the 23000 block of Corrine Avenue, according to a fire spokesperson.

The circumstances leading up to the fire were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina