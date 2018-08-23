‘Ding’ Darling finalist for America’s Best Bathroom Contest

The public restroom inside the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge Visitor & Education Center has been named as a contestant in the America’s Best Bathroom Contest.

The Cintas Corporation hosts a contest that is judged on the following qualifications: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements, according to a statement.

“We clearly lead in every one of those categories – especially innovation and unique design,” said Toni Westland, supervisory refuge ranger and a driving force behind the artistic, educational restrooms project. “I guarantee, there’s no other restrooms like these in the world that are devoted to wildlife conservation and environmental awareness.”

Those interested can click here to vote.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Rachel Ravina