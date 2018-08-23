Construction for Allegiant Sunseeker Resort may be delayed

Construction of Allegiant’s ritzy Sunseeker Resort in Port Charlotte may be delayed.

Charlotte County rejected the resort’s final site plan because it didn’t include an easement for a public harbor walk.

“I think the county was right for rejecting it,” said Benny Lowell, of Charlotte Harbor. “Because the citizens the people that live here expected to see more of the resort than just from the road.”

The promised harbor walk was a major selling point of the 22-acre condo and resort to allow the public access to shops and restaurants.

“We live in Cape Coral and that would bring us up to visit it, shop there, whatever,” said resident Marcia Gray.

It was part of the deal with the county if the resort wanted to build its hotel and condo towers up to 90 feet.

Sunseeker says measurements for the harbor walk easement were left out because they’re waiting on the Army Corps of Engineers to tell them just how far back from the harbor’s waterline they can build.

But the resort says they still fully intent to keep their promise to build the harbor walk and keep it open to the public.

“I think it will be a great addition for Port Charlotte, as well as the local people who may not stay there much but would certainly love to enjoy the amenities of the harbor walk and all it brings,” said Jerry Polcak, of Charlotte Harbor.

While some are looking forward to it, construction can’t begin until the issue with the Corps.

Allegiant said it’s too early to tell how much this will affect their lifetime if at all, but they told WINK News construction is still expected to begin this fall.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

