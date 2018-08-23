35-year-old woman survives heart attack

For Jasmin Pearson, the weekend of Mother’s Day was a time she said she’ll never forget.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, what (is) the matter with me?’ I was 35 at the time and I just turned 36,” Pearson said.

Thirty-five years old and she was having a heart attack.

Fortunatley, she wasn’t far from the hospital, and a co-worker drove her to the emergency room.

“The hot flashes and cold flashes started and immense sweating around this area,” Pearson said.

Pearson said she also experienced nausea, dizziness, and chest pain.

“She had a 99 percent blockage in her most important artery,” said Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Subhash Kshetrapal. “It was full of clot.”

Dr. Kshetrapal found that blockage and saved Pearson’s life.

“Smokers, diabetics, people with a strong family history can get heart attacks at a younger age,” Dr. Kshetrapal said.

More than 15,000 women under the age of 55 die from heart disease each year in the U.S., according to the Yale School of Public Health.

Dr. Kshetrapal said women who smoke and also use contraceptives involving hormones are at a higher risk, which is why one of the main pieces of advice is quitting.

“I think people should remain physically active,” Dr. Kshetrapal said. “They should quit smoking.”

Which is exactly what Pearson did.

“I quit cold turkey,” Pearson said. “I was like, this isn’t worth it.”

She’s sharing her story however she can so the same thing doesn’t happen to others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in women, heart attack symptoms include chest pain, extreme fatigue, shortness of breath. One symptom that may be surprising is indigestion.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

