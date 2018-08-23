32 children’s medicines voluntarily recalled for ‘microbial contamination’

King Bio is voluntarily recalling 32 children’s medicines for potential ‘microbial contamination.’

The company says, “A small percentage of our products produced between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 have tested positive for microbial contamination. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling the products.”

Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals. King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.

For a complete list of products and lot numbers affected, visit the FDA website.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact King Bio by 866-298-2740 or e-mail [email protected]. King Bio also suggests contacting your physician or healthcare provider if you have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Author: CBS Philly