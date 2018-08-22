Wednesday is the deadline to request mail-in ballots for Florida primary

Voters in Southwest Florida have until the end of the day to request a mail-in ballot for next week’s Florida primary election.

More than one million ballots have been cast statewide including 66,485 cast in Lee County alone.

To request a mail-in ballot, you can visit the Lee County Elections website or give them a call at 239-LEE-VOTE (533-8683).

Requests must be made by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and mail-in ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. August 28.

If you don’t request a mail-in ballot, you can still vote on Election Day.

Writer: Emily Luft