SWFL residents grow tired of algae

The Pilot Algae Clean Up Project has come to an end, but the stench and gunk is still there.

“They did a really good job of removing what all was here but now there’s more Here,” said Cape Coral resident Peter Formica said.

The county has used up $700,000 provided by the Department of Environmental Protection due to the state of emergency.

Formica lives on Clipper Bay in Cape Coral, and said the governor’s office needs to do more for the cleaning process.

“If they don’t get Lake O straightened out this is going to be a reoccurring problem you can take all these condos right here put them on eBay and sell them for ($10,000) a piece because no one’s going to be down here during the summer months,” Formica said.

In North Fort Myers, another spot Lee County focused on cleaning, it’s much of the same with clogged up canals.

County officials say they’re going to evaluate the results from the test project before asking for more money, and potentially go with another method.

“We appreciate them coming out and making an effort it’s just chasing it it’s just like trying to take it care of it with a spoon or something,” said North Fort Myers resident Tim Verley.

At the end of the day, Formica said the only way to stop this crisis is to stop the Lake Okeechobee discharges.

“The minute they open the gates at Lake Okeechobee this is what we have,” Formica said.

Formica said the water is crystal clear before the Lake Okeechobee discharges start every year, and it’s time to take this fight to the state government.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

