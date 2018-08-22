Students on buses involved in Lehigh Acres crash

Two school buses were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Lee Boulevard, but there were “no known students injuries,” according to a spokesperson from the Lee County School District.

The buses were from Dunbar High School prior to the crash, according to the spokesperson, and students were being evacuated from the buses.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Leonard Boulevard North, according to the Lee County Public Safety Active Incidents website.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina