Libraries are paid off & some Lee County residents could get property tax break

Estero resident Audra Garlich loves taking her son to story time at the library.

“I think it’s a great resource,” Garlich said. “You know they are always telling us as parents that we need to have our children read more, and read to them, and read with them.”

Neighbors said they like to read here as well, and they’re happy to hear both of the new libraries have been paid off.

“I’m very glad that the county seems to be managing its affairs very well, and they’re investing in these types of facilities that benefit everybody equally,” said Fort Myers resident Shawn Holiday.

County officials say because the population is growing and the libraries are paid off, they are going to cut back on property taxes meant to pay for library services.

“Anytime we can reduce the taxes in Lee county, we are going to do that,” said Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrast.

It would be a $0.10 for every $1,000 of assessed value: If a house costs $275,000, instead of paying $165 per year, the homeowner would pay $135.

“I mean it’s less money that you’re paying, and then more resources for our kids and ourselves,” Pendergrast said.

Pendergrast said he hopes to cut it even more next year.

The final budget hearing is set for Sept. 18, and the library will be open to the public next summer.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

