Sheriff’s office investigating body found in Port Charlotte

A body was found Wednesday evening in a body of water near Veterans Boulevard, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found near the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Prineville Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

The scene is expected to be active for several hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

The circumstances leading up to the death was unclear.

