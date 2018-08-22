PORT CHARLOTTE

Sheriff’s office investigating body found in Port Charlotte

Published: August 22, 2018 7:08 PM EDT

A body was found Wednesday evening in a body of water near Veterans Boulevard, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found near the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Prineville Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

The scene is expected to be active for several hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

The circumstances leading up to the death was unclear.

Trisy INK News for more information as details become available.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media