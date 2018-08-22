Sens. Nelson, Rubio to dedicate $1 million in CDC funds for algae study

Sens. Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson are introducing a bipartisan amendment to provide $1 million of CDC funds to study health issues relating to toxic algal blooms.

“This amendment will provide the CDC additional money to more closely examine the health risks posed by algae,” Nelson said.

The proposed amendment would focus on areas hardest-hit by the blue-green algae.

A professor with Florida Gulf Coast University says prolonged exposure to the toxins in algae could eventually affect your liver and even your nervous system.

Latest results from the Department of Environmental Protection show medium levels of the toxins present in our water.

While that’s an improvement, officials still warn residents to steer clear from the water for now.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

