Possible data breach reported from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Information from customers who dined at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen may have been exposed by a potential data breach across 23 states, a spokesperson for Darden Restaurants said Wednesday.

The company was notified on Aug. 16 by federal authorities of the possible breach, according to a statement.

Approximately 567,0000 payment card numbers may have been exposed by the potential breach from Nov. 3, 2017 to Jan. 2, 2018., according to Darden Restaurants, Inc.

The incident happened on a legacy system, which was disabled by April 10, according to a statement from Darden Restaurants, Inc. The company launched an investigation was launched through a third-party forensic cybersecuirty firm.

The company is providing identity protection services at no cost, according to the statement.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants in the following states may have been compromised:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Anyone who ate at a restaurant from Nov. 3, 2017 and Jan. 2, 2018 in following states should call 888-258-7280 or go online for more information. Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.