Possible data breach reported from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Information from customers who dined at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen may have been exposed by a potential data breach across 23 states, a spokesperson for Darden Restaurants said Wednesday.
The company was notified on Aug. 16 by federal authorities of the possible breach, according to a statement.
Approximately 567,0000 payment card numbers may have been exposed by the potential breach from Nov. 3, 2017 to Jan. 2, 2018., according to Darden Restaurants, Inc.
The incident happened on a legacy system, which was disabled by April 10, according to a statement from Darden Restaurants, Inc. The company launched an investigation was launched through a third-party forensic cybersecuirty firm.
The company is providing identity protection services at no cost, according to the statement.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants in the following states may have been compromised:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Delaware
- Florida
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
Anyone who ate at a restaurant from Nov. 3, 2017 and Jan. 2, 2018 in following states should call 888-258-7280 or go online for more information. Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.