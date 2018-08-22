MGN
FORT MYERS

Possible data breach reported from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Published: August 22, 2018 6:20 PM EDT
Updated: August 22, 2018 6:29 PM EDT

Information from customers who dined at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen may have been exposed by a potential data breach across 23 states, a spokesperson for Darden Restaurants said Wednesday.

The company was notified on Aug. 16 by federal authorities of the possible breach, according to a statement.

Approximately 567,0000 payment card numbers may have been exposed by the potential breach from Nov. 3, 2017 to Jan. 2, 2018., according to Darden Restaurants, Inc.

The incident happened on a legacy system, which was disabled by April 10, according to a statement from Darden Restaurants, Inc. The company launched an investigation was launched through a third-party forensic cybersecuirty firm.

The company is providing identity protection services at no cost, according to the statement.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants in the following states may have been compromised:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Anyone who ate at a restaurant from Nov. 3, 2017 and Jan. 2, 2018 in following states should call 888-258-7280 or go online for more information. Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media