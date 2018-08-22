Police looking for men who stole $600 in merchandise from Ulta

Police are looking for two men who allegedly stole more than $600 in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Cape Coral, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the suspects walking into the store at 2301 Del Prado Boulevard South on August 9, police said.

The men are wanted for grand theft.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tipsor text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.