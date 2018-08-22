Man facing home invasion, arson charges in Cape house fire

A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fire last week at a home off Cape Coral Parkway East, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

LarocheSherrod Holmes Jr., of Lehigh Acres, is facing charges of home invasion and first-degree arson, according to police. He was taken to the Lee County Jail prior to his arrest.

Police responded to the structure fire around 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the home on the 4800 block of Tudor Drive.

A witness said he could see smoke coming from the victim’s home, and used his own hose to help extinguish the flames, police said. No one was hurt.

Two men, one later identified as Holmes Jr. —dressed in white paper-type clothing —were accused of banging on the victim’s door and entering the home, according to a police investigation. The men then left the home a short-time later and fled the scene in a car.

Holmes Jr. was arrested on the 4500 block of Southwest 26th Street in Lehigh Acres, after an investigation found several pieces of evidence, according to police. One suspect remains at large.

Writer: Rachel Ravina