Man accused of pulling gun on concealed weapon permit owner takes plea deal

Kevin Bruzos is no stranger to law enforcement, and the convicted felon faced a Lee County Judge Wednesday.

“I will go ahead and accept your plea,” said Judge Fuller.

Surveillance video caught Bruzos provoking others with a gun in June at Campbell Roofing in Cape Coral.

“This guy was waving the gun around in an angry manner,” said Aaron Forum, Owner of Shoot Center.

Another employee who’s a concealed weapon permit holder stepped in just in the nick of time.

“You could literally be saving someone’s life as you process the situation and decide to take action,” Forum said.

Forum said the Shoot Center in Cape Coral has trained thousands of people on weapon safety and said the employee’s actions were justified.

“There are a lot of people out there that carry a firearm within the daily for these types of situations, for these worst case scenarios,” xx said.

Bruzos is facing six months behind bars, two years of house arrest and two years of probation.

People who work near the shooting say this crime doesn’t fit the time.

“If you’re a felon and you can’t have a gun, you shouldn’t have a gun,” said Rich Pointke, of Master Touch Autobody. “I would think that the penalty would be stiffer but I work on cars, I’m not the judge who makes that decision.”

It’s a decision Bruzos pleaded no contest to that will be keeping him behind bars.

Bruzos was previously convicted of third-degree battery, drug possession and criminal mischief.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

