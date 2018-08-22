Former probation officer convicted of assault claims he was ‘standing his ground’

A former Lee County probation officer convicted of pistol-whipping a pregnant woman and shooting a man in the face claims he was “standing his ground.”

Alexander Woolbright is nearly halfway through his 10-year jail sentence, but in new court documents, he says he claims it’s a case of “stand-your-ground” law.

“His attorney at the time, he believes, didn’t do something,” said trial attorney Daniel Garza. “That had the attorney done, there might have been a different result.”

Garza explains Woolbright must first convince his judge tomorrow his first lawyer didn’t do a great job at defending him.

Woolbright is serving 10 years for shooting Shannon Dennis in the face, and pistol whipping Rebecca Davis in the face while she was pregnant.

Lee County deputies said it was a Backpage hookup that had gone wrong, and ended in a shooting.

Garza can’t say for sure if this is a “stand-your-ground” case, but says it’s gaining attention as a possible defense claim.

“Certainly, the general public is now more, well aware that that’s a valid defense. So yeah, you’ll get people asking if you, ‘Hey, if I saw this is how it happened or this is how it happened, that’s self defense right? That’s stand-your-ground?'” Garza said.

Woolbright will face a judge at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23. If the judge grants his motion, Woolbright could get a new trial.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

