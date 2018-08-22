Flooding blocks portion of Immokalee Road in North Naples

A stretch of Immokalee Road was shut down Wednesday evening due to flooding, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Immokalee Road is closed west of Collier Boulevard in front of the Esplanade Golf and Country Club of Naples, according to the sheriff’s office. Drivers should expect delays.

Immokalee Rd west of Collier Blvd in front of Esplanade is closed due to flooding. Expect delays. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) August 22, 2018

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

Writer: Rachel Ravina