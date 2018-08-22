Olivia Mancino/WINK
Flooding blocks portion of Immokalee Road in North Naples

Published: August 22, 2018 5:05 PM EDT
Updated: August 22, 2018 5:11 PM EDT

A stretch of Immokalee Road was shut down Wednesday evening due to flooding, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Immokalee Road is closed west of Collier Boulevard in front of the Esplanade Golf and Country Club of Naples, according to the sheriff’s office. Drivers should expect delays.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

Rachel Ravina
