Small business loans for water quality crisis come at a high price

Businesses are struggling to bounce back and now a state plan that was supposed to provide relief could do more harm than good.

The plan calls for loans, similar to ones businesses used after Hurricane Irma, but there’s one major difference: the interest rate.

Last week, Gov. Rick Scott announced an emergency bridge loan program, giving $50,000 to small businesses affected by the water quality crisis.

It’s the huge interest rate in the fine print that’s causing trouble.

“The interest rate on these things is 18 percent which is the highest rate you can charge in the state of Florida by law .. anything higher would be illegal in the state of Florida,” said Captain Jon Black of Crazy Lure Bait and Tackle.

He says he’ll pass on that deal.

“It just doesn’t make sense to get into a situation like that because we don’t know how long this is going to last,” he says.

Michael Westra, Owner of Lehr’s Bait Shop, says he’s not cashing in on the program either.

You only have six months to pay off the loan and if not, “you get a $50,000 loan or $30,000 loan and have 180 days to pay and get nailed with 18 percent .. it doesn’t seem like that’s help.”

Experts say government funding for natural disasters like the Small Business Administration offers up to $2 million at three percent interest for up to 30 years.

“Government trying to help me out in this case ..I’m not going to say seems predatory, but it seems right on the edge of that,” Westra said.

For his business it’s a risky move.

“I think it’s a pretty sorry option because if you don’t make that, you’re going to get hit .. I mean 18 percent isn’t fun, it’s not a fun ride.”

Experts say this loan only applies to those who are small businesses with two or more employees, so charter captains and realtors aren’t able to apply.

