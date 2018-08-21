FORT MYERS

Rollover crash caused roadblock on College Pkwy., scene now clear

Published: August 21, 2018 3:53 PM EDT
Updated: August 21, 2018 4:49 PM EDT

A rollover crash was causing delays on College Parkway at South Pointe Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The crash happened at 3:24 p.m. and FHP reported a roadblock in the westbound lanes.

The scene is now clear.

 

Writer:WINK News
