Published: August 21, 2018 3:53 PM EDT Updated: August 21, 2018 4:49 PM EDT

FORT MYERS

Rollover crash caused roadblock on College Pkwy., scene now clear

Published: August 21, 2018 3:53 PM EDT Updated: August 21, 2018 4:49 PM EDT

A rollover crash was causing delays on College Parkway at South Pointe Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The crash happened at 3:24 p.m. and FHP reported a roadblock in the westbound lanes.

The scene is now clear.