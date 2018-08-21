Lee County to discuss million-dollar advertising campaign in wake of algae, red tide

Lee County commissioners will discuss a million-dollar advertising campaign that would specifically target water quality concerns among tourists Monday.

The money for the campaign would come from reserve funds.

Last week Gov. Rick Scott granted half a million dollars to Visit Florida to help the tourism industry.

Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach report they’ve lost millions in business since the fill kills began.

Despite hard times, people are confident the area will bounce back.

“I think it will definitely get back up, the tourists the industry give it a little bit, give it a little bit of time,” said Elyse Perl.

