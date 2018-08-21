Lee County School District & NAACP to sign agreement over civil rights complaint

The Superintendent of Lee County Schools and the President of the Lee County NAACP will hold a joint statement regarding a civil rights complaint filed in 2017

They are scheduled to sign a settlement agreement at Dunbar High School at 10:00 a.m.

However, one school board member wants to postpone the signing of the agreement, and is requesting a special school board meeting.

The civil rights organization filed a complaint against the district in September of 2017 with with the U.S. DOE Office for Civil Rights, alleging that minority students were more likely to be disciplined than their white peers.

The 20-page complaint states that students of color are more likely to be suspended, expelled or referred to law enforcement for misbehavior in school.

The NAACP also outlined how black or Hispanic students are more likely to drop out, be kicked out, or removed from the classroom and placed in alternative educational programs.

After the complaint was filed, both Superintendent Adkins and the Lee County NAACP worked together to find a solution.

