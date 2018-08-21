Allegiant Air adding more routes to and from Punta Gorda

Allegiant Air is adding new routes to and from Punta Gorda Airport starting this holiday season.

Allegiant says they expect the four new routes to bring in more than 56,000 new visitors to Southwest Florida, boosting the economy.

Allegiant will be adding the following seasonal routes:

Omaha, Nebraska via Eppley Airfield (OMA) – beginning Nov. 14, 2018 with fares as low as $49.

Syracuse, New York via Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) – beginning Nov. 15, 2018 with fares as low as $69.

Appleton, Wisconsin via Appleton International Airport (ATW) – beginning Nov. 16, 2018 with fares as low as $59.

Allegiant is also adding the following year-round route:

Albany, New York via Albany International Airport (ALB) – beginning Dec. 13, 2018 with fares as low as $59.