Third victim accuses ex Cape Coral hospital nurse of sexual assault

A former Cape Coral nurse accused of sexually assaulting patients is facing a new charge tonight.

A third victim claims Jeovanni Hechavarria, 36, of Port Charlotte attacked her while being treated at Cape Coral Hospital.

Two other victims came forward in the past. One says Hechavarria raped her while she was on a sedative in 2016 and threatened to continue if she turned him in.

Lee Health is facing a lawsuit connected to at least one of the cases.

Hechavarria was fired on July 16, 2016, one day after the rape is alleged to have taken place.

The Florida Department of Health has barred him from working with female patients at any hospital unless a supervisor is present.

Hechavarria is also accused of threatening the victim that he would rape her again and warning her not to tell anyone what happened, according to Health Department documents.