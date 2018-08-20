Suspects sought after shooting, attempted armed robbery in Lehigh Acres

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying and tracking down two armed suspects who attempted to rob a Lehigh Acres man at a Suncoast Credit Union ATM Friday night.

According to detectives, the victim and his girlfriend went to the ATM located at 226 Beth Stacey around 10 p.m. on Friday.

After withdrawing $60 in cash, the couple walked towards their car when an unknown male wearing a mask and brandishing a black semi-automatic pistol approached.

Accompanying the suspect was another male, who was also wearing a mask. The male proceeded to point the pistol at the victim’s face while demanding his money. In an attempt to defend himself, the victim tried to grab the pistol and force it to the ground. While the two men scuffled, the gun discharged three times, striking the victim in the right inner thigh.

After the shots were fired, the two suspects fled on foot towards the nearby Quality Inn hotel. The victim called 9-1-1 and was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released for the gunshot wound.

Security cameras installed around the ATM captured images of the two suspects, and now Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can identify them.

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.