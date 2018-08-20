More than 1 million ballots already cast in Florida primary

More than one million voters have cast ballots in the state’s crucial primary election.

The Florida Division of Elections website says that so far more than 861,000 voters have mailed in their ballots. Nearly 163,000 people have voted at early voting polling places.

Early voting in under way at all 67 counties.

Florida’s primary is Aug. 28.

The top races are the gubernatorial primaries but there are also Cabinet primaries as well as many contested congressional races.

Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and businessmen Jeff Greene and Chris King are the Democratic candidates for governor. Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are the Republicans.

There are more than 13 million registered voters in the state.

Author: AP