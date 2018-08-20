Midtown Fort Myers redevelopment plan unveiled

The goal of the Fort Myers redevelopment project is to bring more people in and project planners revealed a new vision for midtown Monday.

Stretching from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard south to Edison Avenue, and US 41 to east Fowler Street.

The redevelopment plan integrates downtown and midtown Fort Myers, bringing in more businesses, housing and added public space.

Ian Knight of Fort Myers wants so see increased business, “I’m for anything that revitalizes so shops, hotels, anything works for me … absolutely necessary for affordable housing”

Project planners hope to build more than four-thousand living units, along with commercial and office space.

They also addressed issues the City is already starting to see such as parking. The vision plan includes more parking garages, shops, and a possible hotel.

However, Charlene Mayeux would like to see less commercial and more recreational opportunities, “Some kind of community activities that the kids can get involved in”

Project leaders say the redevelopment would take 15 to 20 years to develop.

The vision plans are still preliminary and need to go to City Council for a vote.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

