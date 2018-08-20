Measles outbreak spreading, three cases found in Florida

A measles outbreak is spreading across the country with a few cases found in Florida.

Health officials in Southwest Florida say the oubreak is worrisome becuase it’s so widespread, but the solution is simple: vaccidnate yoru kids.

“We get the diseases almost gone — and then we start to get complacent and we don’t vaccinate people,” said Dr. Stephanie Stovall. “People choose not to get vaccinated! And then we get pockets of people who are susceptible to the illness. And all that it takes is one exposure, especially in a diseases like measles — which is so easy to spread thru the air.”

Stovall says that’s all it takes to create a new outbreak.

Luckily, there have been no measles cases in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties in 18 years.

MORE: How you can protect yourself from the spread of measles