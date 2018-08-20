Wisner Desmaret, 29, photo courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
FORT MYERS

Man accused of killing Officer Jobbers-Miller enters not guilty plea

Published: August 20, 2018 9:43 AM EDT
Updated: August 20, 2018 11:37 AM EDT

In court Wisner Desmaret, 29, waived his right to appear and entered a written plea of not guilty at his arraignment Monday morning.

Desmaret was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of Fort Myers police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller who died from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty in July.

Desmaret was transferred to the Collier County jail.

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department.

Prosecutors said Friday they intend to seek the death penalty.

Desmaret was also indicted for Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Robbery, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer with Violence, Depriving an Officer of Means of Protection, Burglary of a Conveyance, and Grand Theft.

Desmaret remains in custody on a no bond hold. His next case management hearing is scheduled for October 31.

