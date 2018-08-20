Man accused of killing Officer Jobbers-Miller enters not guilty plea

In court Wisner Desmaret, 29, waived his right to appear and entered a written plea of not guilty at his arraignment Monday morning.

Desmaret was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of Fort Myers police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller who died from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty in July.

Desmaret was transferred to the Collier County jail.

Prosecutors said Friday they intend to seek the death penalty.

Desmaret was also indicted for Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Robbery, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer with Violence, Depriving an Officer of Means of Protection, Burglary of a Conveyance, and Grand Theft.

MORE: State to seek the death penalty for man accused of killing Officer Jobbers-Miller

Desmaret remains in custody on a no bond hold. His next case management hearing is scheduled for October 31.