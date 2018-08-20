Fort Myers to declare algae emergency Monday

The City of Fort Myers could approve another local state of emergency to address the toxic blue-green algae that continues to plague Southwest Florida waterways.

The City will discuss the proposal in a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday. City leaders hope the funds would help pay for contractors and cleanup equipment.

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency six weeks ago for several counties including Lee County.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

