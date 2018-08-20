Cape Coral council to vote on commercial vehicle parking Monday

Cape Coral city council will discuss changes to commercial vehicle parking in a meeting Monday.

Council will vote on amending an ordinance to relax the current definition of a commercial vehicle.

The new regulations for commercial vehicles could allowing parking for class one and class two vehicles.

The ordinance says workers will need a permit if they want to park commercial vehicles over 10,000 pounds for more than two hours.

They have to park close to the work site within 500 feet.

If drivers violate new rules, they will be fined $30 and their vehicles may be towed.

The ordinance would allow parking on some streets in the downtown South Cape area:

S.E. 46th Lane from Coronado Parkway S.E. 6th Avenue to S.E. 17th Place

S.E. 47th Street from Coronado Parlerway S.E. 6th Avenue to S.E 17th Place

S.E. 15th Avenue from S.E. 44th Street to 8.E. 4 6th Street Cape Coral Parkway East

Orchid Boulevard from S.E. 44th Street to S.E. 46th Street;

S.W. 47th Terrace from Santa Barbara Boulevard to S.W. 2nd Avenue

S.E . 4th Place from Country Club Boulevard to S.E. 47th Terrace S.E. 5th Avenue from Country Club Boulevard to S.E. 4rh Terrace; and

S.E. 46 Terrace from S.E. 6th Avenue to Coronado Parkway.